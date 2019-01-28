Sudan: National Council of Payments exempts citizens from electronic payment service fees

Khartoum — In its meeting Wednesday at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning under chairmanship of the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Mutaz Musa, the National Council of Payments stressed exemption of the citizens from the cost of the electronic payment services fees as of the advent of next February.

The council reiterated its commitment with the government directives on the acceptance and use of the electronic payment, announcing opening of bank accounts for the citizens to be started with only 50 pounds.

It was agreed to dispense the electronic payment points, enforce follow-up of the government units and allocation of a center for communication and support of the citizens, which were endorsed by the cabinet last December targeting the dealing with the electronic payment through coordination between the public and private sectors to make it a success.

It is to be recalled that the Council of the Electronic Payment includes the Minister of Information and Communications, State Ministers at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan as well as other government of officials and concerned parties.