Zimbabwe: Chamisa, Khupe Bulldozes Into Tuku's Burial Ceremony

State security agents again tried to deny Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa together with his ex-vice president Thokozani Khupe access to the late Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi's burial ceremony in Madziva today.

Chamisa was yesterday denied entry into the National Sports stadium where a Tuku send-off concert was being held.

In today's scenario, Chamisa and Khupe were held for almost an hour by security agents who erected a barbed fence to barricade their passage.

"It is true, a police officer was instructed not to let us in, there was nothing he could do as he was just following orders. This made us wait for almost an hour until a crowd of mourners pushed us in to break the barricade," said MDC Alliance Vice President, Senator Morgen Komichi.

"It is sad to note that at a funeral of someone known to be a unifier, ZANU PF still pursues their hatred for President Chamisa and waters more division," added Komichi.

Rival MDC President, Thokozani Khupe also confirmed that they had to wait for a long time by the gate because state security agents were waiting for permission from their superiors to allow them in.

"Yes it is true, we did wait for some time because the officers were saying they need permission from their superiors to let us in," she said.

Khupe, however, did not have a problem with being kept waiting saying at such big events security is of paramount importance.

" I absolutely had no problem with waiting. This is a very big event where people from all around the world are coming and security is of great importance.

"What is more important is that I'm here now to bury this great music legend," she added.

Present at the ceremony was Minister of Defence, Opah Muchinguri Kashiri, Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, Perence Shiri, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, among other government delegates.

Tuku succumbed to diabetes on Wednesday afternoon at Avenues clinic.