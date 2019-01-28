Sudan: Ministry of Electricity - We are pressing ahead in indigenization of electricity inputs

Khartoum — The Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity has affirmed continuation of efforts to indigenize all inputs of the electricity sector in the country.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Dr. Omar Al-Ameen Othman Al-Azraq pointed out to the great progress the ministry achieved in the field of manufacturing transformers, Electricity meters and columns in the framework of the indigenization of the industry inside the country, referring, during the inspection of the work of the transformer factory Thursday, to the tremendous shift achieved at the level of quality, keeping pace and performance efficiency.

For his part, the Director of Sudan Electricity Holding Company Engineer Abdullah Al-Maqli said that the factory has worked so far on the production of 6000 transformers in accordance with the specifications, standards and quality required, all of which are working on the network effectively and well. He stressed that the electricity sector has taken rapid steps in indigenizing all the supporting and developed inputs to work within the framework of the strategy set by the ministry in this regard, praising the efforts of the national engineering and technical cadres.

For his part, the General Manager of the Transformers Factory Engineer Osama Said Ahmed revealed the production of 360 transformers a month, explaining that the year 2017 witnessed the production of 1475 transformers, adding the plant is the result of a fruitful partnership between Sudan and Turkey.