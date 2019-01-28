Cameroon: Water & Energy - Minister Unveils Ambitious 2019 Roadmap

This was during a New Year wishes presentation ceremony in Yaounde, January 24, 2019.

The Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba has presented the ministry's 2019 action plan containing activities geared at scaling up production and distribution of water and energy utilities. He made the presentation at a New Year wishes presentation ceremony in Yaounde on January 24 during which the Secretary General of the ministry presented a 2018 balance sheet. Noting that the balance sheet was satisfactory, Minister Eloundou Essomba called on his staff and other stakeholders in the water and energy sector to redouble their efforts in order to consolidate the achievements of the past year and reach the goals set for the current year. "It pleases me to remind you that within the framework of our energy programme put in place to reduce deficit, many major first generation projects are practically operational while others like the Lom Pangar, the Mekin and Memve'ele dams will soon follow," he said, adding that other projects like the Bini à Warak, Menchum and Nachtigal will mark the completion of the energy programme.

He expressed optimism that the putting in place of the National Electricity Transportation Corporation (SONATREL) will solve the electricity transportation equation. The action plan unveiled at the event was designed to increase production of water and energy; improve liquid hygiene services, upgrade electricity transportation network, improve management of distribution channels for petrol and gas as well as water and bolster financing systems to make them attractive to investors, among others.

The water and energy boss disclosed that measures have been put in place to make the ambitious plan a reality, including completion and introduction of programmes and projects in the water and energy sector, some of which are supported by development partners.