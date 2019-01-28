Somalia: Convicted Briton Attacked By Isil Members in Mogadishu Jail

A British national serving term in Mogadishu's Central Prison survived an attack by ISIL members Sunday

Anthony Thomas Cox, was wounded on the neck after the two men attacked him with razorblades as he watched a soccer match outside his cell room, according to prison guards who spoke to Radio Dalsan on condition of anononimity.

Mt Cox is serving jailed term after a Mogadishu court convicted him of putting public safety in danger and for failing to reveal possession of the explosive materials in his suitcase to the security forces.

He had been arrested at the Aden Adde Airport on January 19 with tears canisters in is suitcase trying to sneak them in to an Ethiopia bound aircraft.

Sources within the prison said that some of the convicts within the correctional facility were Al-Shaba and ISIL Members waiting for their turn before the firing squad.