Swaziland: Industrial Court Stops Swaziland Public Servants Strike At Last Minute

The Industrial Court in Swaziland / eSwatini stopped the national strike by public servants hours before it was due to start.

At an urgent hearing on Sunday (27 January 2019) Court President Sifiso Nsibande ruled the strike could not go ahead because there was still a case to be heard before the court.

The strike over a pay claim had been called by four unions: the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT); Swaziland National Association of Government Accountants Personnel (SNAGAP); Swaziland Nurses Association (SNA) and the National Public Service and Allied Workers Union (NAPSAWU). All are affiliated to the Trade Union Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA).

Ahead of the strike Swaziland Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini threatened workers they would be sacked from their jobs if they went ahead and each could face a fine of up to E10,000. In Swaziland six in ten people have income less than E25 per day.

Following the Industrial Court ruling, SNAT said it would hold a meeting of members on Monday (28 January 2019) to discuss the way forward.