Zambia Catholic Leader Dies in SA

Lusaka — LOCALS have expressed shock and sadness at the death of the Zambian Catholic Community chairperson in South Africa, Chimwemwe Mtonga.

He died this past weekend after collapsing at his home in Craighall Park in Johannesburg.

Mtonga was aged 51.

He is credited with promoting unity among Zambians in South Africa.

Emmanuel Mwamba, Zambia's High Commissioner to South Africa, said the death of Mtonga was a heavy blow to the Zambian community living in South Africa.

He said the death would be felt most by vulnerable Zambians that were affected by sickness, death or were stranded in South Africa.

The deceased worked for Standard Bank in South Africa.

Back home in Zambia, members of the public also expressed their sadness.

Mtonga is survived by his wife, Beauty, and two children.