Ghana: Fucah Technologies Launches 'Auta' to Tackle Household Chores

Ghana-based IT Company, Fucah Technologies Limited, has launched a software application called Auta which aims at providing a hassle free and convenient way to get household tasks done.

The Auta App, according to the company, is the most reliable and convenient avenue for house owners to get their homes thoroughly cleaned by carefully selected professionals in Ghana.

"With experienced, background verified and tried and tested professionals, we make sure all of your home cleaning, plumbing, and carpentry, building and construction, satellite installation and servicing, tiling, painting, electrification and other needs are taken care of," a statement by Fucah Technologies.

Hence, the app takes away the burden of searching high and low for the services of a professional artisan to tidy up. This is especially to the advantage of 'around the clock' workers who barely have the time to ensure a clean house on their own.

On how the Auta App works, once the software is downloaded on the individual's mobile phone device, it is easy to place a request for a professional service from the comfort of his home, track status of bookings and then rate the service provided.

"We have all it takes in the Auta App to make your life a wonderful experience." The IT giants assured customers.

The app provides the request for a professional from your home, vendors can also create their profile and services, verification and confirmation of Vendors, automatic/manual Job allocation, feedback tracking and rating.

The app is available for Download on google play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fucah.auta and can also be downloaded on apple store https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/auta/id1438878389