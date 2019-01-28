Liberia: Coach Thomas Kojo Appeals to Liberians to Follow Chappy's Example

National soccer coach Thomas Kojo has a word for Liberians who want to see a better Lone Star.

A better Lone Star means a team that can ably represent the country in continental matches.

Last week Coach Kojo received 40 pairs of slippers from the Chappy family of Norway as their way of supporting the national team.

"We want other Liberians to follow the example of the Chappy family," Kojo said.

The Chappy family lives in Norway, but their hearts are in Liberia, the senior Chappy said in an interview last Friday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

The Chappy family includes the father, who was an active footballer as a young man, and his two sons Edmund Alexander Chappy and Desmond Crisis Chappy.

Both young Chappys are actively playing football in Norway and the father said he is grooming his sons to become assets for the rebuilding of the national soccer team, Lone Star.

The senior Chappy, while on his way for a vacation at home in Liberia, thought about the national soccer team.

"I could not come home empty-handed since the national team defeated Zimbabwe at the African Cup of Nations' encounter," he said. "So I bought 40 pairs of slippers for the team as my contribution for the team's future success."

Lone Star's immediate future challenge will be their last match against DR Congo. Liberia has 7 points behind Zimbabwe with 8 points, and a victory over DR Congo will put the Liberia on the top of Group G with 10 points.

Liberia's last match is in DR Congo on 22 March 2019. "We are providing the best training we can have for the players because the match on 22 March is a crucial game," said Coach Thomas Kojo.

"We want Liberians to support our players, and they must have confidence in our players," Kojo said. "What Chappy has done for the players is what we want all of you to be doing. The LFA and the Ministry of Youth & Sports are doing their best under the present economic difficulties."

If that is done, the players will see that they are much appreciated by their own people.

Coach Kojo said the national team players train from Monday to Saturday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, with Sunday being a rest day for them. He meanwhile expressed gratitude to Mr. Chappy for his support and prayed that God would replenish his kindness.

Though Coach Kojo did not suggest it, it will be good for any Liberian, who wants to provide in cash or in kind, to present it to the Liberia Football Association.