Liberia: LACRA Vows to Formulate Strong Policy

The Liberia Agriculture Commodities Regulatory Agency (LACRA) has vowed to introduce a very strong policy to govern farmers and farm related activities, ensuring that the farmers do not take advantage of the system or abuse it.

Speaking to Daily Observer in Sanniquellie recently, the Director General Dr. John S. Flomo, Jr. said in the new policy, LACRA is going to work with the local authorities in the county to ensure that nobody takes advantage of the farmers by any means.

"LACRA will provide lots of support to farmers to ensure that exporters, who buy their farm products, do not take advantage of them," he said.

He also explained that LACRA will also be supporting farmers to make sure that the farmers work together for collaboration, so as to enhance farming activities in the country.

"We are going to work along with all farmers, including those involved in rice, cocoa and palm oil, among others," he said.

Recently, Dr. Flomo and his entourage toured many abandoned facilities for the defunct Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation in both Bong and Nimba counties, as a means of acquaintance.

Dr. John S. Flomo

On his tour, it was discovered that some portions of land owned by the LPMC, now LACRA were encroached on or occupied by public building, like school.

It was also discovered that some of the facilities were dilapidated, requiring resources to bring them back to their prewar status.

However, Dr. Flomo has disclosed that his entity will be setting up office spaces in three counties, initially and, when funding is available, another three counties will be added and continue until all the counties are occupied.

"We will be opening our offices in three of the counties, where we will be providing motorbikes and all other office materials to our agents for effective operation," he said.

Nimba is among the first batch of counties that LACRA is going to set up an office outside of Monrovia, since the Agency's establishment.

Nimba has one of the largest facilities of former LPMC in Ganta, Karnplay and other places, but the war left these facilities in ruin. The other counties include Bong and Margibi.

In Ganta, the facility was occupied by the UNMIL Bangladeshi Engineering Contingent, but since the drawdown of the UNMIL, the facility is now occupied with grounded caterpillars of Nimba, while some portion of the facility is occupied by the Ministry of Public Works local office in Ganta.