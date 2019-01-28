Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Lauds Kete-Krachi Timber for Work On Volta Lake

The Management and core staff of the Kete-Krachi Timber Recovery Limited, the firm salvaging timber from the Volta Lake has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Accra.

Welcoming the delegation, President Akufo-Addo said the Kete-Krachi Timber Recovery Limited was a unique company with enormous potential for the economic development of Ghana as its exports of the salvaged timber from the Lake Volta earns foreign exchange for the country in addition to protecting the ecosystem and improving aquaculture.

The President lauded the firm for its environmental consciousness and the fact that most of its operations were in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Co-founder and Chief Executive of KKTR, Mr Elkin Pianim said the delegation was in the Jubilee House to express appreciation to His Excellency for his recent visit to the its project site at Sedorm-Yiti near Akosombo and most importantly, for inaugurating KKTR as a One District One Factory (1D1F) for the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The Asuogyaman District Chief Executive, Mr Samuel Kwame Agyekum who accompanied the delegation to the Presidency also thanked His Excellency for the kind gesture of ensuring that the Asuogyaman District had such a vital industry.

Other members of the delegation included Mr Ali Marnah, operations manager, Prof. Wayne Dunn, a sustainable development expert, Mr Jacob Ageke, president of the National Inland Canoe Fishermen Council and Mr David Keweonu, the first African Sharc equipment operator trained by KKTR.