Ghana: DPC to Mark Data Protection and Privacy Week

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) is to participate in Global Data Protection Week, scheduled for January 28 to February, 1 2019 with national activities scheduled throughout the week.

The celebration is under the theme, 'A new chapter in enforcing accountability and empowering data subjects'.

A statement issued by Data Protection Commission said, "More and more of our personal data is being used in electronic form and shared at speed and in high volumes across all business sectors including civil society making it difficult to control. Personal data is any information that uniquely identifies a living individual such as name, date of birth, identity numbers (NHIS, DVLA), biometric data, etc."

According to the statement, "Personal data in the wrong hands can cause great harm, damage and distress; which is why it is important that measures are put in place to safeguard personal data from accidental loss, unauthorised disclosure and unlawful use."

It said the right to have privacy is globally accepted as a fundamental human right. Data Protection Week offers a valuable opportunity to inform and empower people in Ghana (known as Data Subjects) of their rights under the Data Protection Act 2012 (Act 843) and how to exercise these rights; including how to seek redress such as compensation.

"Businesses that process people's personal data (known as data controllers) will gain insight into their obligations under the Data Protection Act 2012 (Act 843); which includes registering with DPC and renewing every two years to enable support and guidance from DPC. Failure to do so could result in enforcement action," it said.

Activities lined up for the celebrations include interviews, launch of the National Youth Sensitisation programme, starting with regional sensitisation events in selected schools in the Western, Northern, and Ashanti regions, regional events including an interactive Radio/TV programme focusing on data privacy, accountability and privacy rights of data subjects.

Others are formal opening of new data commission office, unveiling of new brand identity and launch of the 2019 work plan and National Awareness campaign through youth sensitisation.