Ghana: World Bank Commits U.S.$46Million to Safe Drinking Water, Sanitation Facilities

The World Bank has committed US$46 million to support the provision of safe drinking water and sanitation facilities to about 600,000 people across six regions of the country.

The "Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation project" is being implemented across the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Western and Brong Ahafo regions.

The Board Chairman of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), which is implementing the policy, Mr Paa Kwesi Yankey, disclosed this when board members called on the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Dapaah in Accra last Friday.

It was to enable members of the board to familiarise with the minister and update her on the projects of the agency.

According to Mr Yankey, the World Bank support would facilitate the completion of the project which involves constructing boreholes and piped schemes and toilet facilities by October this year.

This, he said, would help address water related challenges as well as address open defecation.

Madam Dapaah, on her part, said "the ministry will support the agency to complete the project; we are continuing from where my predecessor left of in terms of policies, "adding that it was good to touch base.

She said the ministry would monitor, evaluate and analyse activities of the agency to ensure that "we are on a straight and narrow path"and urged them not to delay government projects as it meant denying citizens of the most essential commodity on earth apart from water.

Madam Dapaah added that the ministry was working with the Ministry of Education to tackle institutional toilets in tertiary, junior high, senior high schools and kindergarten to ensure that cleanliness became valuable to students.

She further commended the agency for employing 700 graduates to maintain system for the agency and stressed the need for the agency and the ministry to work together to achieve results.