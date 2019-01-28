Ghana: Socialist Forum Supports Venezuela Against Subversion

The Socialist Forum of Ghana (SFG) has expressed its solidarity with the government and the people of Venezuela in the moment of aggression and subversion of national independence.

A statement issued and signed by Mr George Kanzoni, the Convener of SFG, and copied to the Ghanaian Times, stated that the SFG joins the multitude of revolution and progressive governments and organisation around the world in solidarising with the government and people of Venezuela.

He said the SFG was concerned that only the people of Venezuela have the right to elect their own leaders and a free and fair election gave President Nicolas Maduro 67 per cent of votes.

This is "a decision confirmed by the Supreme Court of Venezuela and the constitute National Assembly," the statement indicated.

Mr Kanzoni said an attempt by the Trump administration to impose an unelected surrogate on the people of Venezuela as President could only amount to a coup, designed to facilitate the return of the revolutionary people of Venezuela to slavery.

"In our view, what Trump is attempting to do in Venezuela today is not substantially different from the overthrow of Nkrumah's government on February 24,1966, by the Central Intelligence Agency of the USA, the assassination of the Congolese nationalist leader, Patrice Lumumba, and the bloody overthrow of the democratically elected government of Salvador Allende in Chile," he added.

The Convener said the pro-imperialist anti-Venezuelan forces both within the country could not defeat the Bolivarian revolution, initiated by Hugo Chavez, because it was deeply rooted in the broad aspirations of the masses.