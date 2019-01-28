Ghana: 20 Ghanaian Refs Get FIFA Badges

Twenty Ghanaian referees have received their FIFA badges to officiate in matches for the 2019/20 football season.

The number, according to reports, falls short of the 22 badges Ghana received in the previous season.

The referees received the badges at the end of a five-day integrity training for match officials held in collaboration with the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to a report filed on the FIFA.com, the 20 officials comprised of 10 centre referees of six men and four women with six male assistant referees and four female assistant referees.

The male centre referees include Charles Benle Bulu, Qadiri Abdul Latif, Daniel Laryea, Benjamin Kwame Sefah and George Mawuli Vormawah.

The male assistant referees are Emmanuel Tebson Allou, Paul Kodzo Atimaka, Kwesi Acheampong Brobbey, Emmanuel Dolagbanu, Mohammed Tijani and Patrick Papala.

Making up the group for female centre referees are Delight Alorbu, Juliet Appiah, Joyce Appiah and Bremansu Theresa with the assistants made up of Alice Farizua Chakule, Doris Essuman Darko and Beatrice Mary Tei Thaud.