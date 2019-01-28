Nigeria: Chief Justice Suspended Over Asset Non-Declaration

President Muhammadu Buhari on January 25, 2019 replaced Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen with Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, on January 25, 2017 suspended the Chief Justice or head of the Supreme Court, Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, for allegedly failing to declare all his bank accounts since taking up office in 2017. Onnoghen admits some of the accusations, but says they were due to "administrative error."

Walter Onnoghen was charged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT on the recommendation of the Code of Conduct Bureau. Meanwhile, the President Buhari's action has been met with expression of grave concern by some of Nigeria's most trusted allies. The European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States in separate statements said Onnoghen's removal "cast a pall over the electoral process." "It risks affecting both domestic and international perceptions on the credibility of the forthcoming elections," the UK warned. National Assembly and presidential elections are due to hold on February 16, 2019.

Opposition politicians have halted campaigning in protest at the President's decision to suspend the head of the Supreme Court. President Buhari, who is seeking a second term, has often accused the judiciary of frustrating his anti-corruption fight. However, no details have been given on the reasons behind the move. As the head of the judiciary, Nigeria's Chief Justice plays a vital role in settling election disputes.

International news outlets such as BBC, CNN and Associated Press, have devoted elaborate coverage to the dramatic suspension of Onnoghen by President Buhari last Friday, warning of looming chaos. Reeling from the global outrage against it, the Presidency reacted with defiance, warning that it will not accept foreign interference, Thisday newspaper reported. In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency said the Buhari administration was against actions capable of creating apprehension, distrust among citizens or undermining the transparency and acceptability of outcomes of the nation's electoral process.