Cameroon - South Korea Cooperation Ties Revisited

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on January 25, 2019 received a delegation from South Korea, comprising some members of their National Assembly led by the Vice Speaker of the House, Hon. Lee Ju-Young. The delegation was in Cameroon for a working visit and held talks with the Prime Minister on strengthening cooperation ties between Cameroon and South Korea.

Speaking through an interpreter, Hon. Lee Ju-Young said the primary objective of his visit to Cameroon is to reinforce cooperation ties between both countries. "This year, we forecast more investments between South Korea and Cameroon.

With the optimistic economic plans of Cameroon, South Korea is ready to accompany Cameroon through its development process especially for the attainment of its emergence in 2035," he said. Going by him, exchanging ideas on parliamentary issues besides bilateral cooperation spearheaded his visit to Cameroon.

The Vice Speaker of the Korean National Assembly said he was equally in Cameroon to visit the Yaounde Emergency Centre, better known as CURY and the Yaounde Professional Training Centre which are structures managed and assisted by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) while looking for possible ways of expanding cooperation ties in this domain.

In his statement to the press, he said with regards to deepening diplomatic ties with Cameroon, South Korea is requesting the opening of Cameroon's embassy in South Korea which will intensify cooperation ties between both countries.

This is the first working visit that the Prime Minister is having with a foreign delegation since his appointment on January 4, 2019 by the President of the Republic.