Gambia: Political Parties Should Focus On Selling Their Programmes

Political parties should spend more time explaining their policies, plans and programmes to the people so that they can understand how they will make a difference in their lives.

Gone are the days when the people believed that the powers that be are invincible. The people have learnt from the December 2016 election that power resides in them and that they have the capacity to replace any government.

They have refused to remain silent and are increasingly raising issues that affect their lives. They want solutions not gimmickry. They want bread on the table, they want to be empowered, they want accountability and transparency.

The demand of the time is for political parties to explain to the people how they will address the problems of the nation in accordance with section 103A of the Elections Act, which states:

"Subject to the provisions of this Part, political parties may be established to-

participate in the shaping of the political will of the people;

disseminate information of political ideas and on political, economic and social programmes of national character; and

sponsor candidates for public elections."

Foroyaa will endeavour to interview all political parties on this matter.

Needless to say, the next election is an open battle field and aspirants should be aware that 'small' parties can become 'mighty' parties while 'mighty' parties can crumble.