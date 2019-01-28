Lesotho: SA, Lesotho Ministers to Discuss Cooperation

Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele is set to meet with his Lesotho counterpart Tsukutlane Au at the Maseru Bridge border post on Monday.

"The meeting is aimed at reviewing and taking forward the implementation of current areas of cooperation. These areas include the Lesotho Special Dispensation Project and the Intervention Plan on Traffic Congestion at Maseru Bridge border post," said the Department of Home Affairs on Sunday.

Minister Cwele's meeting with Minister Au is in line with South Africa's new approach to management of international migration and safe movement of people which is articulated in the 2017 White Paper on International Migration.

In terms of the new policy and approach, South Africa is prioritising cooperation with countries in the Southern Africa Development Community.

The meeting, which will include the two Ministers conducting a walk about at the border post to monitor operations, is set to get underway at the border post located in the Free State at 10:30am.

In December last year, Cabinet announced that it has approved the One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) National Framework for implementation.

This provides guidance towards the speedy establishment of OSBPs between South Africa and its neighbouring countries.

At the time, Cabinet said the OSBP will enhance trade facilitation without compromising national security or revenue collection through the efficient movement of goods, persons and services between South Africa and the adjoining states of Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.