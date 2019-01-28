28 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Fire Flare-Up Quickly Contained

A flare-up on Cape Town's Signal Hill Road had firefighters scrambling again on Monday afternoon but it was quickly contained, according to Philip Prins, spokesperson for Table Mountain National Park.

"We just had a flare-up now on Signal Hill Road, between the karamat (shrine) and the scout camp," Prins said mid-afternoon.

"There were two helicopters and ground crews on the scene. The fire is contained now again.

"Luckily, there is not much wind."

Firefighters have worked since Sunday night to put out the main blaze that torched about 160 hectares of land between Signal Hill and Lion's Head, which comprises mainly fynbos.

On Monday, crews were spread across the area, damping down smoky areas and flames licking out of charred fallen trees.

One man was found to have sustained 45-degree burns on his upper bod. Firefighters found him. He was treated and taken to hospital.

