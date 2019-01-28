28 January 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Refugee Handed 60-Year Jail Term for Impregnating a Pupil

By Muhingo Mwemezi

Kibondo — Ndikumana Erick, 27, a refugee residing in Nduta Refugee Camp in Kibondo District, Kigoma Region, will spend 60 years in jail after being found guilty of defiling and impregnating a primary school pupil.

The Kibondo Resident District Court handed down the jail term in its Friday, January 25, 2019 judgement.

Reading the judgement, the court's magistrate supervisor, Mr Fadhili Mbelwa, said the judgement was issued after the court was satisfied that the accused person committed the offence.

Earlier, the Public Prosecutor Andurile John told the court that the suspect committed the offence at the camp in June, 2018 at 12pm.

"He defiled a primary school pupil aged 17 years old and impregnated her," he told the court.

After the court found him guilty of the two counts, magistrate Mbelwa sentenced him to 60 years in jail as a lesson to other people with the intention of committing similar offences.

Read the original article on Citizen.

