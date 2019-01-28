Tanzania - Soldier Dies During Rape Attempt

Tabora — A female soldier was killed during a rape attempt at his house on Sunday, January 27, the police has said.

Esther Alloyce, a soldier with the Tanzania People's Defense Force, attached to the Faru Brigade in Tabora, was killed by a man she had hired to build a house at the Kariakoo area in the Tabora municipality.

When she was on the site at about 7pm, the man suddenly grabbed her neck from behind, threw her on the ground, and attempted to rape her, according to the Tabora Police Commander Emmanuel Nley.

Alloyce died during the ensuing fracas, Nley noted, adding that the suspect is in police custody as the police continues with investigations of the incident.