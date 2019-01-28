Tanzania: Government Comes With Plan for Teachers

Mbozi — The government said yesterday that it will start promoting teachers and raising their salaries basing on pupils' performance in examinations, a senior official has said.

The deputy minister for State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Mr Tixon Nzunda, said during his first day of tour of duty for Songwe Region that the government would move away from a system of promoting teachers basing on the number of years that they have served. The decision aims at enabling teachers to get remunerations and salary increment in accordance with their performance.

During his stay here, Mr Nzunda will inspect projects such as the construction of classrooms, dormitories and teachers' houses under the government's Education Programme for Results (EP4R) initiative.

He said the government focuses on teacher's benefits and has created conducive working environment, noting that it is their duty to ensure the quality of education is improved.

"The fifth phase government is committed to improve the quality of public schools, therefore everybody should be accountable in bringing better results. Our target is enabling pupils to pass examinations by 100 per cent," he said.

He said teachers who will not meet the target in three consecutive years will be required to assess themselves whether they have qualities to continue serving as public servants or not.

He directed council's executive directors to collaborate with heads of schools in appointment of teachers who should be promoted basing on examination results.

Regarding construction of classrooms, Mr Nzunda said the government has issued an average of Sh20 million for the project and purchase of desks, Sh150 million for construction of two dormitories and supply of beds and that Sh25 million has been dished out for building a house to accommodate two teachers.

Ipunga Primary School head teacher in the district Damas Nsombeyu said they have planned to ensure pupils from Standard Three to Standard Seven know how to read, write and count.

"We have also planned to control absenteeism in classes in collaboration with the community and ensure teachers attend classes as required," he said.

For his part, Masangula Village chairman, Mr Jasson Mpembela said the village planned to make better supervision of funds released by the government for the projects.

"We also take actions against patients whose children abscond classes, a move that has reduced absenteeism and increase passing. As a result 66 pupils out of 84 who sat for Standard Seven examinations last year passed their exams," he said.

For his part, the Songwe regional education officer, Mr Juma Mhina said they have set better systems for learning and teaching in order to make the government's plan a reality.