South Africa: Next-of-Kin Sought By Despatch SAPS Detectives

press release

Detectives from the South African Police Service in Despatch are investigating a case of culpable homicide, following a fatal accident between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle on Saturday, 22 December 2018 at about 18:20. It is alleged that the driver of a white VW Polo was travelling on the R75 (close to the cemetery in Despatch) towards the direction of Port Elizabeth, when a pedestrian allegedly ran across the road and was struck by the vehicle. The driver immediately stopped at the scene and summoned the relevant response units. The unidentified male, who is about 30-years-old, passed on at the scene.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community to help trace the next-of-kin of the unidentified male, who was wearing a brown jersey and brown trousers and he is about 1.74m tall. He has no distinctive marks or tattoos.

Anyone who might be looking for a relative or who might be able to assist with information that can assist to trace his next-of-kin, is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Duane Lerm on 041 933 800/21 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.