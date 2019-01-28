South Africa: Missing Jeneva Diergal (8) Sought By Vrendal FCs

press release

Vredendal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses (FCs) Unit seeks public's assistance in tracing a missing girl. If you know the whereabouts of eight-year-old Jeneva Diergal of Klawer, kindly contact Captain Leon Matthys of Vredendal FCS Unit on 0823348862. Jeneva was last seen on 2019-01-25 at around 16:00 when her mother left her with her aunt in Donkerhoek, Klawer. She was last seen wearing a pink top and black tights. She is partially paralyzed on the right side and she is mentally challenged. A photograph of Jeneva is attached for publication purposes.