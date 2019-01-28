South Africa: Writing the Election 2019 - There Should Be No Place for Paramilitary Groups in a Democratic Society

analysis

Given the increased militancy of South African populism, with political leaders firing what appeared to be live rounds into the air, and increased paramilitary displays, the IEC may want to consider banning paramilitary groups from electioneering. Such a ban may include the display of military fatigues and regalia, as well as exhortations to violence and retribution.

There is no more appropriate a time than right now, to pose a question about what seems like slow creeping militarism of South African politics, what this may mean for the country's future, in general, and more specifically, how this may pan out during this year's election. It may all amount to nothing, or it could take a turn for the worse. It might nevertheless be a good move for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to ban the presence and participation of "paramilitary" forces over the coming months.

As things stand, the country has at least three militarised forces, the South African National Defence Force; the ruling-party's "military wing", Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), and more recently the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) showed up with their own paramilitary group. And then there is the great mystery that Daily Maverick wrote about almost four years ago:...