South Africa: Suspect Arrested, Drugs Worth Nearly R3.3 Million Seized At OR Tambo International Airport

press release

A 39-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday, Sunday, 27January 2019 at OR Tambo International airport for allegedly being in possession of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of R3.3 million by the Multi-disciplinary Narcotics Task team.

The suspect was en-route to Cape Town from Sao Paolo via O. R. Tambo International Airport. Her check-in luggage was intercepted by members of the South African Revenue Service's Customs and Excise and taken to the search area.

The suspect denied having checked in luggage. Upon searching the luggage, three blocks wrapped in black plastic which were further wrapped in blankets were found inside. Preliminary testing confirmed the contents of the blocks to be illegal drugs weighing over 10kg with an estimated street value of R3.3 million. The suspect was arrested. She will be appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrates' court tomorrow morning on charges of dealing in and possession of illegal drugs.

The multi-disciplinary approach into safety and security at OR Tambo International Airport continues to yield results. This interdepartmental co-operation with Airports Company of South Africa and other stakeholders overseen by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, has been established to root out criminals and criminality at OR Tambo International Airport.

The community is encouraged call our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 with any information that can assist in combatting of crime. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.