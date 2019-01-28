South Africa: Gauteng Health to Recruit Over 80 Medical Specialists

The Gauteng Provincial Health Department is on a recruitment drive to attract about over 80 new medical staff.

The vacancies are made up of various specialist categories such as 15 medical specialists, 20 medical officers, 10 registrars, 8 clinical psychologists, diagnostic radiographers, 8 occupational therapists, 8 physiotherapists and 10 pharmacists. This brings the total to 89 new posts.

The posts aim to strengthen clinical teams in various hospitals such as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic, Edenvale, Bheki Mlangeni, and Heidelberg Hospitals.

This recruitment drive has been made possible by the stimulus package announced last year by the President.

The stimulus package was awarded to the department to fill 659 posts, Head of Department Professor Mkhululi Lukhele said on Monday.

Even though these posts have been evenly distributed across facilities in the province, Lukhele said the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospitals will get a significant number of posts of 75 and 57, respectively.

In addition to that, the department has also advertised 245 posts for professional nurses, 40 posts for professional speciality nurses, 75 posts for staff nurses and 100 each for cleaners and porters and 10 posts for social workers.

"In an ideal situation we would have loved to fill all the posts we have in all our hospitals, clinics and district offices with warm bodies, however, due to budgetary constraints and high bill for compensation of employees we are unable to do that," said Lukhele.

Lukhele acknowledges that these vacancies are not nearly enough, but believes that they will go a long way in ensuring service delivery is maintained.