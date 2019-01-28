South Africa: Van Jaarsveld Hands Dolphins Fast Start in PMB

Cape Town — Dolphins opener Vaughn van Jaarsveld proved his worth once again with an uncompromising hundred as the home side made a strong start to their 4-Day Franchise Series clash with the Cape Cobras at the Pietermaritzburg Oval on Monday.

Having been inserted under gloomy skies in the province's capital the Dolphins started brightly with Van Jaarsveld and Michael Erlank, playing his second match for the franchise, putting on 100 for the first wicket at a good clip.

Erlank went to his first half century for the Dolphins before he was bowled by spinner George Linde for 50 with the score on 111.

A fifty run stand then followed between Van Jaarsveld and the in-form Marques Ackerman.

Ackerman's innings came to an end on 23 when he too was castled by the tall left-arm spinner Linde with the score on 161 in the 45th over.

Captain Khaya Zondo was at the crease with Van Jaarsveld when the left hander went to his 21st first class hundred off 143 deliveries with 12 boundaries and a six.

Zondo scored a quick-fire 25 from just 28 deliveries before he became Dane Paterson's first victim as Dolphins moved along to 216 for three in 54 overs.

Sibz Makhanya then became Linde's third victim, also LBW, for a duck.

Nine runs later Van Jaarsveld's knock came to an end, caught by Aviwe Mgijima for 120 from just 153 deliveries.

With 226 on the board the Dolphins were five wickets down and Grant Roelofsen joined Senuran Muthusamy at the crease to try and build on the solid start.

Roelofsen compiled a patient 17 before he was Dane Piedt's first wicket of the day.

It was the job of Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj to take the Dolphins forward and the pair went unbeaten until the players were called off for bad light.

Muthusamy ended 27 not out while Maharaj iwas 20 not out as the Dolphins finished the day on 293 for six.

Source: Sport24