Uganda: Village Chairman, Daughter Held Over Murder

Omoro — Police in Omoro District Monday arrested a Local Council 1 chairman and his daughter for allegedly murdering a 50-year old man on Sunday night.

The prime suspect is the chairman of Lajwartek village in Koro Sub-county.

The two were arrested after locals landed on the body of Patrick Kinyera.

Kinyera's body was found about 300 metres from the suspect's home near Koro-abili Trading Centre.

Residents linked Kinyera's death to the two suspects following an earlier brawl in which Kinyera beat up the village chairman at a local bar.

According to Mr Francis Opiru, a residentof the area, Kinyera fought with the prime suspect after an argument on an issue they heard on radio, on Saturday, at the bar.

On Sunday, according to Mr Opiru, Kinyera was confronted by the prime suspect's daughter who vowed to revenge on him.

"We suspected them. She wanted to fight Kinyera but was stopped by his friends on Sunday. She then told Kinyera that he would pay for beating her father," Mr Opiru said.

According to him, police arrested the suspects after picking clues from several residents.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesman, Mr Partrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects.

According to him, investigations into the murder have started.