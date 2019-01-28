Tanzania: Government Criticised Over Levies On Wedding, Birthday Functions

Dar es Salaam — Residents in Temeke Municipality have faulted the government for introducing a Sh50,000 levy for people holding functions that include wedding and birthday parties.

Residents, who separately spoke to The Citizen, said the government's decision would worsen the standard of people's lives in the district.

Apart from wedding and birthday parties, a public notice signed by the municipality executive director (Ded), Mr Rugambwa Banyikila, which went viral on various social media platforms, names other functions as initiation and send off parties, stressing the new order will start February 1, this year.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ms Asha Sefu, a resident of Buza in the municipality said: "Implementation of the said plan will be a disaster because the people are already over taxed. In spite of being massively taxed, the government is adding another tax," she said, adding.

"It is surprising that birthday parties will now require people to secure the government's permit which is surely a disaster."

She was supported by Ms Salome Ndotile, a resident of Tandika Mabatini, who faulted the government's decision to start taxing initiation functions, which are largely held at homes.

"Initiation ceremonies always take place at our residences, but I can't really understand why we should pay levies to hold them. The new plan will squeeze citizen's social space," she said.

For his part, Mr Bariki Njewa of Mbagala supported the decision, saying it will reduce increasing celebrations in the district.

When contacted, the municipality mayor, Mr Abdallah Chaurembo said: "The by-laws require payment of levies for all celebrations held in venues, but the issue of levies for birthday parties held in homes is a new thing to me."

Clarifying the matter, deputy minister of state in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Joseph Kandege, said there was no problem for citizens to contribute to the government using the system enacted by councillors in the Temeke Municipality.