28 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: First Lady to Attend UN General Assembly

Luanda — The Angolan First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, on Tuesday will participate, in New York, in a top level discussion on Gender Equality designed for female leaders, to happen during the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a note from the press office of the President of the Republic, this is the first activity of the year of the Women's Group for Gender Equality created by the chairwoman of the 73rd UN Session, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, of which the Angolan First Lady is a member, alongside the Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvaredo (Vice President of Panama), Kathy Calvin (CEO of the United Nations Foundation) and Natalia Vodianova, Russian model and philanthropist.

Throughout the present year, the Women's Group for Gender Equality will be discussing gender equality issues and female leadership, starting on Tuesday (Jan. 29).

