Angola: First Lady Participates in Women's Event in the U.S.

Luanda — Angola's First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço will attend a high-level discussion on Gender Equality for women leaders on Tuesday in New York, at the initiative of the Chairwoman of the 73rd Session of the Assembly- General of the United Nations, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés.

According to a press note from the President of the Republic, the event is the first activity of the Group of Women Leaders for Gender Equality, created by María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, who includes Ana Dias Lourenço, the First Lady of the Republic of Angola; Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvaredo, vice-president of Panama; Kathy Calvin, President and CEO of the United Nations Foundation, and Natalia Vodianova, Russian model and philanthropist.

The Group of Women Leaders for Gender Equality will, over the year, address the issue of gender equality and women's leadership.

The first debate of the Group, including the First Lady of the Republic of Angola, will bring together a diverse group of women leaders representing a variety of knowledge and ideas around a single table, sharing a common goal: promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women in their own communities and around the world.

The speakers will form an informal discussion in which they will share their experience and exchange ideas with the public on women's leadership.