Namibia: No Broadcast Licenses to Be Issued for 15 Months

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia has imposed a 15-month moratorium on the issuing of spectrum licenses in the FM radio broadcast frequency.

The moratorium affects license applications in the 87,5 to 108 mhz frequency band, for Frequency Modulation (FM) radio broadcasting services and broadcasting services licenses, a media statement on Friday announced.

The 15-month moratorium is effective from 22 January 2019.

Cran chief executive officer, Festus Mbandeka, said the high number of broadcast licensees in the frequency band has resulted in the scarcity of analogue FM spectrum in most geographical areas in Namibia, particularly urban areas.

He added that Cran intended to conduct a review of the frequency channeling plan for analogue FM radio broadcasting.

"The frequency channeling plan review will ensure that radio frequency spectrum is optimally utilised and managed in an orderly, efficient and effective manner," Mbandeka said.

He also said possible changes in frequency assignments needed to be considered, along with producing coverage predictions and conducting an assessment of power outputs and other technical requirements.

It was therefore not possible to do the review while also awarding new spectrum licenses for broadcast services or to amend existing spectrum licenses, Mbandeka said.