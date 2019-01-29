Kenya: MP David Gikaria Arrested, Charged Over Fraud in Nakuru

Nairobi — Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria was Monday afternoon arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and later charged with Fraud.

Gikaria was arrested in the neighbouring Nakuru Town West sub-county and held for two hours at the Nakuru DCI Headquarters as the detectives prepared his charges.

The MP was later presented before Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo.

He was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud and seven counts of forcefully detaining land belong to thee people.

He is accused with others not before court of conspiring to commit fraud by manipulating date entries on different green cards for parcels of land in Nakuru municipality on diverse dates between August 28, 2007 and December 18 of the same year.

Gikaria denied the charges and was released on a personal bond of Sh3 million with three sureties of a similar amount.