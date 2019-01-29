Nigeria: Yemi Alade's 'Johnny' Rakes 100 Million Views

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Yemi Alade's 2014 hit song, Johnny.

When Yemi Alade first hit our screens, the Geography graduate of Unilag came with "Johnny", a breath of fresh air from the regular we were used to. The dancehall song also had a storyline that was stimulating and also sparked conversations.

Recently, the Mama Africa's song achieved another milestone as it crossed the 100 million view mark on the streaming platform YouTube.

The song directed by Clarence Peters-directed video and Selebobo produced single has made her the first female African artiste to hit this mark. This also makes her the second African to achieve this feat.

She shared this on her Instagram page:

THANK YOU - THANK YOU - THANK YOU🔥🔥🔥 100MILLIONVIEWS #JOHNNY - @yemialade #WEDIDIT #ITSEFFYZZIEMUSICGROUP . #2019NaYearOfFireWorks #yemialade . .CC @effyzziemusicgroup @rebelmove @kokobelieves @onaziogaba @shopsydoo @justjojoent