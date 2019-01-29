Ghana: Yvonne Nelson - Am Single, Ready to Mingle

The beautiful Ghallywood actress emphasized this fact during a TV show with her colleagues, Yvonne Okoro and John Dumelo.

Nelson seems to have felt the need to emphasize the fact that she is single and searching because according to her, no one has responded to her social media post on 'needing a date.'

When the mother of one was asked by her namesake, if she was really single, Nelson had this to say: "No one reached out to me... maybe they don't believe me... I am looking for one. Yvonne get me one. I don't mind."

Of course, her statement was met by laughter from her colleagues.

If we were waiting on proof that Nelson has split from her baby daddy, James, then this is all the proof we need.

Recall that in 2018, the new mum had denied splitting from him but her active search for a date proves otherwise.