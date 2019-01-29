Nigeria: Amended Armed Forces Act to Establish Judge Advocate System

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, has said the proposed amendment to the Armed Forces Act would see to the establishment of the Judge Advocate System.

He made this known on Monday during the submission of the report of the committee on the review of the Armed Forces Act.

The Judge Advocate System as is being used in the United State of America (USA) and Canada is a military judicial system that is specialized and insulated from command and control by military hierarchy.

In the court martial system currently used in Nigeria, the Convener of the court martial selects the members of the court arbitrarily, which may be influenced by military command, Daily Trust gathered.

Dan-Ali said the Judge Advocate System would bring about efficient, fair and swift administration of justice in the armed forces by military and legal professionals.

He said it would address the issue of dispensation of justice and the instances of reversal of court martial decisions at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

He also noted that the strengthening of the National Reserves Force Command and review of findings, awards and penalties to reflect current realities will serve and act as deterrent.

He said the current Armed Forces Act 2004, was an amalgamation of separate laws operated by the three Services, which was harmonized by the Armed Forces Decree of 1993, for the purpose of Command, maintenance and effective administration.

He added that the Act has remained stagnant and failed to meet the yearnings of serving officers and society at large.

He said the committee was mandated to review the act and bring it into conformity with constitutional democratic principles and global best practices.

The chairperson of the Committee, Chibogu Ibekwe, in her remarks said the minister inaugurated the committee on the 2nd January 2017 with the mandate to review the Armed Forces Act for amendment.

She said a copy of the proposed reviews and new provision to the Armed Forces Act would be subjected to another review by the Attorney General of the Federal before it is submitted to the Presidency.