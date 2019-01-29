Angola in Search of Food Self-Sufficiency

Luanda — The Angolan Government wants the Program to Support National Production, Export Diversification and Substitution of Imports (PRODESI) to mark the turning point for increasing national production and making the country food self-sufficient, said today the State Minister for Economic and Social Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior.

"Initially, we will have to be self-sufficient in food production. We have to stop importing food of popular consumption that we produce at the domestic level, "said the minister at the opening session of the cycle of talks on Measures to Support National Production Increase.

To illustrate the almost total external dependency scenario, in relation to consumer goods, he reported that, between 2016 and 2017, the average value of imports of basic goods reached approximately US $ 1.5 billion, not including transportation costs and insurance.

Products such as rice, cornmeal, wheat flour, sugar, oil, and palm oil had the largest share of imports of basic products in 2016, accounting for around 60% of imports.

In 2017, according to the minister, these products accounted for about 67 percent of total imports of basic food products