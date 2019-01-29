28 January 2019

Angola: Young Woman Dies in Alligator Attack On Dande River

Caxito — A 28-year-old woman was killed Monday in the neighborhood of Capunga, Açucareira, Dande municipality, following an alligator attack on the banks of the Dande River.

The information was released by the director of Institutional Communication and Press of the Delegation of the Interior Ministry of Bengo, chief inspector Gaspar Luís, noting that the victim received first aid on site but did not resist to the injuries caused by the animal and died.

According to data from the Bengo Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB), three people, including children and elderly, were killed by alligators on the banks of the Dande River in 2018.

