Nigeria: Dangote Foundation Donates Food Items to Zamfara IDPs

The Aliko Dangote Foundation recently launched a major philanthropic programme in Zamfara State, where it doled out food items running into several millions of naira to support victims of insurgency.

Group Executive Director, Government and Strategic Relations, Dangote Group, Mansur Ahmed, who presented the food items on behalf of the Group President, Aliko Dangote, said the Foundation was supporting the government and traditional leaders in meeting the needs of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Ahmed, was quoted in a statement to have said the Dangote Foundation had also injected over N7 billion to create succor in the north-east in the wake of the Boko Haram insurgency.

He said Dangote was very disturbed about the plight of the displaced persons and quickly directed that everything possible be done to provide succor to them.

Ahmed, said the company was building a 20,0000-tonnes capacity of rice mill in Maradun and that when completed this year, it would create hundreds of job opportunities for the people of Zamfara State.

While responding to the kind gesture of the group, the Emir of Maradun, Muhammad Garba Tambari, said he was elated as the company was the first to intervene by providing food support for displaced persons.

He commended Dangote for the gesture and promised to help secure his investment in his Emirate.

Also, Chairman of the Maradun Local Government Area, Alhaji Yahayah Shehu Maradun, thanked Dangote Foundation for the gesture, and pray God to continue to bless Dangote's business.

Trucks of food items were offloaded at the silos and at the official presentation of the relief material at the Palace of the Emir of Maradun. Some of the items delivered included truck load of Semolina, spaghetti, sugar, wheat meal and macroni.

Meanwhile, victims at the IDP camp at the presentation who recounted their ordeal described the crisis as the worst in the country in the past five years.

They regretted that state have been neglected by the government and mainstream media.