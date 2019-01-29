Nigeria: Many Soldiers, Civilians Missing After Boko Haram Attacks in Borno

Many civilians were feared killed and dozens missing after Boko Haram insurgents attacked Ran of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State yesterday.

It was gathered that many soldiers were also missing in separate attacks on their formations in Ngala and Mafa Local Government Areas of the state at the weekend.

The insurgents were said to have stormed Ran at early hour of yesterday.

A local source said the attackers operated unchallenged because the troops had allegedly withdrawn to Ngala.

"Thousands of civilians are helpless in Rann, the Boko Haram terrorists came this morning and killed many people.

"Many families are still looking for their relations, it is worrisome, many are missing; the Multinational Joint Tasks Force(MJTF) had moved out of town, but Nigerian troops were expected before the attackers came yesterday morning," the source said.

It was learnt that thousands of civilians had fled their homes and crossed the Allibayid River to Cameroon, near Bodo village at the weekend.

It was also gathered that the insurgents on Sunday attacked Alajiri in Mafa Local Government Area and a military base in Lomani village near Ganboru Ngala where many soldiers were also reportedly killed.

A security source said five soldiers were killed in Lomani attacked yesterday; while another source said at least 12 troops were killed in Alajiri.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole had visited the scenes, but there was no official statement on the attacks.