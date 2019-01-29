Kenya/Tanzania: Kariobangi Sharks Are SportPesa Cup Champions!

Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday clinched the third edition of the SportPesa Cup in Dar es Salaam with a 1-0 win over compatriots Bandari.

Man of the match Harrison Mwendwa scored the only goal of the game for Sharks at the hour mark.

After a brief interchange of play in midfield, the speedy winger was put through to goal with a slide rule pass by Duke Abuya.

He then dribbled for a towards the opponents goalmouth, pulling Bandari defender Felly Mulumba and goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo out of position in the process, before unleashing a fierce shot into the back of the net.

SH3M PRIZE MONEY

That goal not only earned Sharks Sh3 million prize money but also a ticket to face English Premier League side Everton in a friendly later this year.

"My boys have done a very good job in these three games here against some seasoned teams, and in very tiring conditions so I want to congratulate them. I believe this is the start of more success for these group of players," said an elated Sharks coach William Mluhya.

Besides Sharks overall victory, Mbao's impressive keeper Mitacha Minata was handed the goalkeeper of the tournament's gong, whilst Duke Abuya and William Wadri were also feted with the golden boot and player of the tournament awards respectivel.

The match was attended by a host of dignitaries including opposition leader Raila Odinga, Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia and SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri.

'TOUGH GAME'

"This was a tough game because we know each other and we had to play tight and wait for the opening. It was also important to utilise the one chance because you dont get many opportunities against Bandari," added Mwendwa, who was voted man of the match.

Despite the loss, Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala said after the match that his charges will build on from that setback other than feeling sorry for themselves.

The Dockers displayed some impressive football in phases and looked to have been denied a clear penalty at the death when Wadri appeared to be fouled in the box by Sharks keeper John Oyiemba.

The dreadlocked Wadri, the most lethal Bandari player on the pitch, missed two one on one chances with Oyemba coming either side of half-time.

Sharks victory means that Kenyan teams have triumphed in each of the three editions of the tournament, with champions Gor Mahia winning in the other two.