Nigeria: Atiku Promises to Reform Economy, Give Akwa Ibom Refinery

The presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to reform the economy and restructure the country if elected.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo at his campaign rally, Atiku said the insecurity in the north-east had spread to the northwest and the north-central states.

He said if President Muhammadu Buhari got re-elected, insecurity would spread over the whole country.

Atiku said if elected, he would give 70 percent preference to youths and women and focus on handing over the leadership of the country to the youth.

He also promised to give Akwa Ibom State a refinery as requested by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

"One of our cardinal polices is to restructure this country. If we restructure this country, Akwa Ibom is going to be more prosperous. The refinery will come. 70 percent of my government will be dedicated to youths and women. I want to hand over the baton of leadership to the youths in this country," he said.

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus urged Buhari to reverse his decision on the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

He alleged that the country was in distress orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress and called on the people to vote out the party and its leaders.