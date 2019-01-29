29 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Recording Academy Says List of 2019 Grammy Winners Doing the Rounds Is Fake

Cape Town — On Monday night the Recording Academy said that a tweet, naming some of the 2019 Grammy winners, is a fake.

The aforementioned tweet includes a video showing a laptop screen with an alleged winners list from the organisation's website, following an alleged hack.

In a statement released to E! Online and Billboard Online The Recording Academy said: "There is no legitimacy to this. GRAMMY Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the GRAMMY Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by Deloitte in sealed envelopes."

Winners of the 61st annual Grammy Awards will be announced live on Sunday, 10 February from The Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Source: Channel24 Music

