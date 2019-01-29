Kenya: 11 Die After Matatu Hits Guard Rail and Rolls in Eldoret

Photo: Jared Nyataya/Daily Nation

Eleven people died while scores were injured on January 28, 2019 after this matatu rolled at HZ area in Metkei along the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama-Ravine road.

Eleven people have died and scores injured after a 14-seater matatu rolled at HZ area in Metkei along the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama-Ravine road.

The Monday 9pm incident happened after the driver of the matatu lost control while descending a steep section of the road.

The matatu was heading to Ravine from Eldoret town.

The vehicle hit a guard rail and then rolled several times killing several passengers on the spot.

Metkei Assistant County Commissioner Raymond Jembe confirmed the deaths saying the injured had been rushed to hospital.

SHARP BEND

According to witnesses, the driver seemed not to be familiar with the sharp corner where the incident happened. They said that many lives have been lost at the spot in the past.

"The place is sharp and steep and the driver seemed not be aware hence he lost control of the vehicle before it rolled severally hitting a guard rail. It is not the first time an accident has occurred here. Four people died on the spot at this scene in 2014," said Alex Barsulai, a witness.

He also added that it is rare for crashes to occur on the route but whenever one happens, it claims many lives at once.

"We have observed that accidents are rare on this road because the last time we had a road crash was in 2014 but whenever they occur, they are normally fatal," claimed Mr Barsulai.

ERECT ROAD SIGNS

They have appealed to National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to erect road signs at the scene to show matatu drivers plying the rout that the area is a blackspot.

According to Metkei Assistant County Commissioner Raymond Jembe, seven people died on the spot while four died while being taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

Among those who perished were two assistant chiefs who were from a peace meeting.

CAUTION TO DRIVERS

"The incident happened at around 9pm after the driver of a 14-seater matatu lost control of his vehicle at this sharp corner claiming seven lives on the spot and four others died on their way to the MTRH,” said Mr Jembe.

He also cautioned drivers plying the route to be careful, saying that the road has steep sections.

According to MTRH Medical Superintendent Polycarp Otara who addressed journalists on the behalf of the CEO, received three people who were in critical condition but said they are now out of danger.

"The three survivors who we received had various injuries including fractures, soft tissue injuries, among others and they are currently out of danger…our doctors have ensured that they are stable,” said Mr Otara.