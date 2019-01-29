Somalia: Puntland President to Host Reconciliation Meeting for Somali Leaders

Newly elected Puntland President, Said Abdullahi Deni has said that, the leaders of federal and regional state administrations, have agreed to put aside their political differences on Sunday. The president, who was speaking to the media, after brief meeting with various leaders in Garowe on Sunday, has confirmed of an upcoming meeting to bring the two sides to the negotiation table.

He said the meeting between President Farmaajo and all regional state leaders will convene in March this year, to unearth the standoff. "The president has requested Puntland state to host the meeting, which will convene in mid March," he said, adding "on behalf of the people of Puntland, I have accepted to organize the meeting in Garowe to discuss the unity of Somalia."

President Said Abdullahi Deni believes that his inauguration ceremony, which was held on Saturday brought together various Somali political leaders closer to resolve their stalemate. Former Somali presidents, prime minister, cabinet members, members of federal parliament and regional state leaders attended the colourful ceremony, and also had meetings on sidelines with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.