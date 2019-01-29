Rwanda: Amissa Bongo - Cyclist Didier Munyaneza Claims the White Jersey

Team Rwanda cyclist Didier Munyaneza won the White Jersey-given to the upcoming rider in the 2019 Tropicale Amissa Bongo cyling event that came to a close on Sunday in Gabon.

Munyaneza was the only Rwandan in top ten after finishing 8th position and won the Best Young Rider's Jersey of 2019.

The 2019 cycling roads of Amissa Bongo were not ideal for Team Rwanda to defend the yellow jersey won by Joseph Areruya last year.

The defending champion finished 21st, Tour du Rwanda champion, Samuel Mugisha came 15th place Bonaventure Uwizeyimana finished 29th position while Jean Claude Uwizeye finished 36th place.

However, it was all good news for Italian Niccole Bonifazio who won the yellow jersey of the 14th edition of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo having kept his yellow jersey from the first to the last stage.

The sprinter of the Direct Energie team also won three stages to complete his domination of the race, Lorenzo Manzin finished in the second position while Germany André Greipel came third in the over role General Classification.

The King of the Mountains polka dots jersey was won by Tesfom Sirak from Eritrea, best sprinter was Julius Jayde from Dimension Data.

Eritrean took the award for the best team followed by Direct Energie and Vital Concept was second and third respectively. Rwanda finished the fifth team in the race.

General Classification

1. Niccolo Bonifazio

2. Lorrenzo Manzin

3. André Greipel

8. Didier Munyaneza