Tanzania: Coaches Ponder Al Ahly-Simba Clash

Ahead of their clash on February 2, Simba SC boss Patrick Aussems and Al Ahly's Martin Lasarte have each announced a 20-man squad.

Most of the players engaged in the Egyptian entourage are experienced players who featured in the team's past international matches.

Simba are scheduled to leave today for the Egyptian capital, Cairo to face the hosts Al Ahly in their third group D match this weekend.

In Cairo, Coach Lasarte said most of the players in his new squad faced Wadi Degla yesterday in the Egyptian league, a game that also served as a drill for the CAF Champions League match against the Tanzanian envoys.

Reports say Lasarte has been handed a huge injury boost as Salah Mohsen, Hesham Mohamed, and new signing Geraldo have recovered from their injuries and are ready to play in the CAF level tournament. Saad Samir, Bassem Ali, and Nigerian Junior Ajayi have also made the squad for the second game in a row.

The Nigerian scored in the club's last game against El-Makkasa, while Samir and Ali didn't feature.

On the other hand, new signing Hamdi Fathi was excluded for injury as well as Walid Azaro, Ahmed Fathi, Walid Soliman, and Marwan Mohsen.

Ahmed El-Sheikh, Ahmed Alaa, Islam Mohareb, and Mohamed Sherif were also omitted, but due to technical reasons.

But a match to watch for Simba, according to the Egyptian press is Ramadhan Sobhi, a towering midfield maestro and a score of the team's vital goal in Algeria where Al Ahly forced a 1-1 draw with hosts JS Saoura.

Sobhi also played a vital role in Al Ahly's 2-0 home victory over AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the two results that enabled the Egyptian giants to claim the group D lead with four points.

In Dar es Salaam, Simba SC Coach Patrick Aussems said the just ended SportPesa Cup helped him to find who deserve to play against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League match on February 2nd.

Simba claimed the third position in the just ended event after defeating Mbao FC 5-3 on pe nalty shootout.

Simba travel to Egypt to play their third group stage match of the biggest continental competition looking to register a positive results after a disappointing 5-0 loss to AS Vita in Kinshasa in their previous fixture. The slump prevented Simba to top their group D category which saw them clinging on third slot with 3 points from two games and so far, the team's best results was the 3- 0 triumph they posted after hammering JS Saoura at home.

Simba are placed third on the their group D with 3 points whereas JS Saoura are fourth with a single point on log.

However, the group is open to each team and the results of the third round would help to give a clear picture on the direction of the teams.

Aussems was quoted as saying that the tournament will enable him to come up with a good team to derail the Egyptians.

"The teams from Kenya were very competitive and we had a great game today against AFC Leopards and Bandari. It was a good preparation ahead of our away CAF Champions League match versus Al Ahly next month."

Commenting on the game itself, the coach said his side ought to be realistic at the back line to avoid conceding goals.

"We conceded silly goals but that is something we can solve ahead of the coming encounters," he said.