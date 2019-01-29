29 January 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mobisol Lights Arusha Prison

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mobisol Tanzania has donated 16.4m/- worth home solar systems to Kisongo Prison over the weekend, relieving the Arusha regional facility of security threat it has been facing during national power grid outages.

"The donated solar systems would now give the regional prison management an opportunity for using the money it would save for settling its outstanding power bills," said the Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo here over the weekend after activating the seven home solar systems at the prison, which cover 90 percent of the facility's needs, including 105 lights and one 32-inch television with an embedded decoder.

He added, owing to a myriad of responsibilities, the prisons management had been directing the funds budged for electricity to other pressing needs.

The Arusha regional prison, which accommodates over 1,500 inmates owes Tanesco 548m/- outstanding bills, the debt which continued accumulating each year.

He commended Mobisol for operating professionally, saying he had never received any complaint from the firm's workers since he was appointed Arusha Regional Commissioner as was the case with other institutions in the region.

Tanzania

Diamond Reveals How Much He Paid for Ne-Yo and Rick Ross Collabos

The popular singer has opened up about how much he spent to pay American artists he has worked so far during a recent… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.