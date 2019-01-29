Tanzania: Mobisol Lights Arusha Prison

Mobisol Tanzania has donated 16.4m/- worth home solar systems to Kisongo Prison over the weekend, relieving the Arusha regional facility of security threat it has been facing during national power grid outages.

"The donated solar systems would now give the regional prison management an opportunity for using the money it would save for settling its outstanding power bills," said the Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo here over the weekend after activating the seven home solar systems at the prison, which cover 90 percent of the facility's needs, including 105 lights and one 32-inch television with an embedded decoder.

He added, owing to a myriad of responsibilities, the prisons management had been directing the funds budged for electricity to other pressing needs.

The Arusha regional prison, which accommodates over 1,500 inmates owes Tanesco 548m/- outstanding bills, the debt which continued accumulating each year.

He commended Mobisol for operating professionally, saying he had never received any complaint from the firm's workers since he was appointed Arusha Regional Commissioner as was the case with other institutions in the region.